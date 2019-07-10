Darren Moore: Doncaster Rovers name former West Brom boss as manager

Darren Moore was in his first managerial role at West Bromwich Albion

League One side Doncaster Rovers have appointed former West Brom boss Darren Moore as their new manager.

Moore has been out of work since being sacked by the Baggies in March, when they were fourth in the Championship.

The former Doncaster centre-back replaces Grant McCann, who left Rovers for Hull City last month after a year in charge at the Keepmoat Stadium.

"Having been here before as a player, to be back as the manager is an honour for me," Moore told the club website.

Rovers finished sixth in the third tier last season, before losing to Charlton in the play-off semi-finals.

Moore becomes only the sixth black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) manager in the top four tiers of English football, along with Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolves), Sol Campbell (Macclesfield), Keith Curle (Northampton), Dino Maamria (Stevenage) and recently appointed Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi.

In June, the English Football League made it policy that clubs must interview at least one BAME candidate when searching for a new first-team manager.

Moore, 45, played 84 times for Doncaster between 1995-97, in the early stages of his career, and later had spells with Bradford City, Protsmouth, West Brom, Derby, Barnsley and Burton Albion.

He initially took charge at West Brom in a caretaker capacity following the dismissal of Alan Pardew and was given the job on a permanent basis last summer after their relegation from the Premier League.

Doncaster chief executive Gavin Baldwin said: "His values match ours, and I'm sure our supporters join the owners and myself in giving him a warm welcome and wishing him well at the club."

Rovers begin the 2019-20 campaign with a home game against Gillingham on Saturday, 3 August.