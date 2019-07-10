Football gossip: Malcom, Maguire, Kean, Alderweireld, Ozil

Arsenal want to sign Barcelona winger Malcom, 22, with Everton having already bid £31.5m to sign the Brazilian. (Sun)

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "won't see out the season" as Manchester United manager. (talkSPORT)

Solskjaer remains confident he can pip neighbours Manchester City with a £75m deal for Leicester City's 26-year-old England defender Harry Maguire. (Mail)

Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Juan Mata, 31, rejected £550,000-a-week offer from Shanghai SIPG to renew his deal at Old Trafford. (90Min)

Mata says he signed a new contract because the club is one of the "big three or four" in the world. (MUTV)

Everton have had a bid of 30m euros rejected by Juventus for 19-year-old Italy international striker Moise Kean. (Tuttosport, via Sport Witness)

Newcastle United offered former manager Sam Allardyce a surprise return as manager last week, but he rejected the opportunity. (Mail)

Roma are interested in Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld and the 30-year-old Belgium international has a £25m release clause valid until 26 July. (Sky Sports)

Everton have expressed an interest in signing Lille forward Nicolas Pepe. The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international would cost the Toffees a club record fee of about £58.5m. (Telegraph)

Southampton's 25-year-old midfielder Mario Lemina, who is wanted by Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester, says he does not want to be playing for the Saints next season. (France Football, via Daily Echo)

Tottenham are stepping up their bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, 22, on loan. (Mirror)

Arsenal are prepared to add defenders Calum Chambers, 24, Carl Jenkinson, 27, or midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 26, into any potential deal for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha. The Gunners have already had a £40m offer for the 26-year-old rejected. (Mirror)

Manchester City are "keen to keep" midfielder Fabian Delph this summer despite rumours linking the 29-year-old with a move away from the Etihad. (Metro)

England Under-21 international centre-half Ezri Konsa, 21, has a medical at Aston Villa before a potential a move from Brentford. (Sun)

Wolves and West Ham are among the clubs trying to sign Edson Alvarez, a 21-year-old Mexican defender who currently plays for Liga MX side America. (Marca Claro, via Sport Witness)

Aston Villa, Brighton, Bournemouth and Wolves are all linked with moves for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, 22, who spent last season on loan at Derby. (Birmingham Mail)

West Brom have dismissed rumours that defender Ahmed Hegazi, 28, was set to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli. (Birmingham Mail)

David Luiz believes the return of Frank Lampard to Chelsea will see the club rediscover their identity. (Standard)