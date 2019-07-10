Women's World Cup: United States welcomed home by thousands of fans in New York
Tens of thousands of fans lined the streets of New York on Wednesday to greet the the United States' Women's World Cup-winning team.
The USA beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday's final in France to win the competition for a fourth time and retain the title they won in 2015.
Floats and an open-top bus took the players, who wore black T-shirts emblazoned with 'World Champions' in gold letters, through the streets of Lower Manhattan to a ceremony at City Hall.
'Thanks for being such a strong inspiration'
