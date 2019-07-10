Hearts: Craig Levein takes blame for Peter Haring injury

Peter Haring (left) recovered from injury to play in the Scottish Cup final but is injured again

Scottish League Cup: Hearts v Dundee Utd Venue: Tynecastle Date: Friday, 12 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Hearts boss Craig Levein feels "partly responsible" for Peter Haring's pelvic problems, with the midfielder due to see a specialist about the injury.

Haring, 26, was troubled with the issue last term and had surgery during the winter break.

The Austrian returned to the side before missing the end of Hearts' league campaign but was selected for the Scottish Cup final loss to Celtic.

"I don't know if that's a direct consequence," said Levein.

"But it certainly couldn't have helped so I've got to take some responsibility for that. It was a risk and reward thing because when he was out the team, we struggled a little bit to fill that gap.

"The question now is that in the pelvic area there are so many different things that interact. Sometimes it's not just one problem, it can be more than that.

"He's away down south to get another investigation and we'll get results on that towards the end of the week so I'm hopeful we'll find out exactly what we need to fix."

Hearts, who host Dundee United in Friday's opening Scottish League Cup first-round group stage tie, have lost another midfielder, Arnaud Djoum, to Saudi Arabian club Al-Raed but Levein feels he has "plenty of time" and "enough cover" to deal with the rigours of the early season period.

"I'm not in a rush to bring another player in," he added. "I feel we will give some time to Harry Cochrane and Andy Irving, and maybe in one of the forward positions if people aren't up to speed then Anthony McDonald and Dario Zanatta can be involved as well."