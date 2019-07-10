Steve Bruce: Newcastle consider Sheffield Wednesday boss for manager's job

Steve Bruce's first managerial job was at Sheffield United in 1998

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce is being considered for the vacant manager's position at Newcastle United.

Rafael Benitez left the Magpies when his contract expired at the end of June, and has said the Premier League club "did not share his vision".

Bruce was appointed as Owls manager in January before taking charge of the Championship side in February.

He has managed 10 clubs, including a spell in charge of Newcastle's derby rivals Sunderland.

Bruce, 58, is on Sheffield Wednesday's pre-season tour of Portugal.

"As far as I am concerned, I am here, I am going home tomorrow and looking forward to walking the dog," he told the Sheffield Star.