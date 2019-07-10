Tom Eaves: Hull City sign former Gillingham striker

Tom Eaves was a free agent after rejecting a new Gillingham contract

Hull City have signed striker Tom Eaves on a three-year contract after he turned down a new deal at Gillingham.

The 27-year-old former Yeovil player scored 40 goals in two seasons at the League One Gills.

Eaves is Grant McCann's second signing in charge of Hull, after bringing in goalkeeper Matt Ingram last month.

"It's a new chapter in my career and, having met up with the rest of the lads in Marbella this afternoon, I can't wait to get going," Eaves said.

McCann, who left Doncaster to replace Nigel Adkins as Tigers boss earlier this summer, told the club website: "Tom will be a great addition for us.

"He's got a different dynamic to what we've got and brings something different to our forward line."

Hull have the option of extending Eaves' contract by a further year.

