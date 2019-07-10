Julian Borner: Sheffield Wednesday sign Arminia Bielefeld centre-back

Julian Borner will play for a club outside Germany for the first time

Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have signed centre-back Julian Borner from Arminia Bielefeld.

The 28-year-old skippered the German side to a seventh-place finish in the second division last season.

Former Germany Under-18 international Borner started his career in his home country with Energie Cottbus.

Borner is Steve Bruce's first summer signing for the Owls, though the club have not disclosed the length of his contract at Hillsborough.

