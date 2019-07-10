Brighton Women: Goalkeeper Megan Walsh joins Women's Super League club

Megan Walsh joined Yeovil Town from Notts County in 2017

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have signed goalkeeper Megan Walsh after her contract with Yeovil Town expired.

Walsh, 24, joins the Seagulls on a one-year deal, having previously played for Aston Villa, Everton and Notts County.

"She has a proven knowledge of playing at the highest level and will bolster our options," manager Hope Powell said.

Walsh follows Netherlands and Denmark defenders Danique Kerkdijk and Matilde Skovsen as the third new arrival at the club this summer.

