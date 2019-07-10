Bristol Rovers: Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith agrees season-long loan deal

Tyler Smith
Tyler Smith was on loan at Barrow and Doncaster Rovers last season from Sheffield United

Bristol Rovers have secured a season-long loan deal for Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan at National League club Barrow and League One Doncaster Rovers last season.

He scored 10 goals for Barrow during his five-month spell and netted a brace on his Doncaster debut in a 2-2 draw against Burton in January.

"Tyler will give us more options at the top and complement what we have in the squad," manager Graham Coughlan said.

