Bristol Rovers: Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith agrees season-long loan deal

Tyler Smith was on loan at Barrow and Doncaster Rovers last season from Sheffield United

Bristol Rovers have secured a season-long loan deal for Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan at National League club Barrow and League One Doncaster Rovers last season.

He scored 10 goals for Barrow during his five-month spell and netted a brace on his Doncaster debut in a 2-2 draw against Burton in January.

"Tyler will give us more options at the top and complement what we have in the squad," manager Graham Coughlan said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.