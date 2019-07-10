Livingston: Aymen Souda 'brings new dimension' - Gary Holt

Aymen Souda played in a 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Alloa Athletic

Aymen Souda "will bring a new dimension" to Livingston after joining on a two-year contact, says manager Gary Holt.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder had spent the last six months with Dunarea Calarasi as they were relegated from the Romanian top flight.

Holt described the French-Tunisian as a "fantastic signing for Livingston".

"We feel he has a lot to offer and hopefully the fans see this over the coming months," Holt said.

"He spent a week training with us over in Budapest and did very well and impressed with his style of play and his attitude towards everything we are doing at the club," Holt said.

Souda moved to Romania in December after leaving Karabukspor, who were relegated from the Turkish second tier at the end of the season.

With Dunarea, where he had been under contract until summer 2020, he made 18 appearances, all but two of them being starts.

Livingston have an option to extend Souda's deal for a third year and, if he completes his contract, it will be his longest spell at any club.

Having started his senior career in France with La Trinite, he moved to Parana in Brazil, Cadiz in Spain, Sahel and Kasserine in Tunisia then Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa, Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Pirin in Bulgaria before moving to Karabukspor.

