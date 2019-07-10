Women's Super League: Arsenal to face both Manchester clubs in first five games

Arsenal won their first league title since 2012 last season

Women's Super League champions Arsenal will face Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea in their first five games of the new season.

The Football Association has released the full WSL fixture list, but details of potential double-headers with men's games are yet to be confirmed.

BBC Sport will have live coverage of Chelsea's match against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend.

The game has been moved to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 8 September.

The FA are keen to build on the "momentum" of the Women's World Cup after England reached the semi-final and the BBC recorded huge television audiences watching the tournament in France.

Director of the professional game Kelly Simmons told BBC Radio 5 Live last week that double-headers will be "tried as part of building an audience".

The opening round of fixtures was announced on 1 July, with a Manchester derby taking place at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, 7 September, during an international break in the men's Premier League.

But only Chelsea have so far followed suit in switching their game from their usual home ground of Kingsmeadow to Stamford Bridge, with Arsenal starting their title defence at Boreham Wood against West Ham.

The Gunners then travel to promoted Manchester United on Monday, 16 September, host Brighton on 29 September and, go to Chelsea for a London derby on 13 October before hosting FA Cup and League Cup holders Manchester City on 27 October.

FA WSL opening weekend fixtures

Saturday 7 September

Manchester City v Manchester United - Etihad Stadium, 15:00 BST

Sunday 8 September

Arsenal v West Ham United - Boreham Wood FC, 14:30 BST

Birmingham City v Everton - Solihull Moors FC, 14:00 BST

Bristol City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Stoke Gifford Stadium, 15:00 BST

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Stamford Bridge, 12:30 BST (live on BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app)

Liverpool v Reading - Prenton Park, 14:00 BST

