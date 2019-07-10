Sol Bamba: Cardiff City defender to miss start of 2019-20 season

Sol Bamba left the field on a stretcher against Wolves in March, 2019

Sol Bamba will miss the start of Cardiff City's season as he continues to recover from his knee injury.

The 34-year-old defender tore a cruciate ligament against Wolverhampton Wanderers in March and will not travel with the squad for their pre-season tour to North America.

"Sol is doing well, but if he plays much before September I'd be surprised," said manager Neil Warnock.

"The time frame should be early October."

Warnock added: "He's doing so well it might not be that long, but I wouldn't expect him back too early."

Bamba, who has a year left on his Cardiff contract, played all bar one of the Bluebirds' Premier League fixtures before injury, his absence a blow in Warnock's side's ultimately unsuccessful bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

However, Scotland international Callum Paterson is in contention to kick-off the Championship campaign following ankle surgery.

But like Bamba, Paterson will miss the trip to North America.

Cardiff were hit by the loss of versatile Paterson in April when he damaged his ankle in Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifying win over San Marino.

Warnock says the club's three-game tour to the USA and Canada has "come too soon" for the 24-year-old who will join the first-team squad on their return.

Paterson could yet be back in time for the season opener at Wigan on Saturday, 3 August.

Midfielder Joe Ralls, who missed the final three games of last term with a torn hamstring, is in full training.

Cardiff will also be without midfielder Lee Tomlin and striker Gary Madine for the tour because of visa issues.

They will instead join the club's Under-23 squad for games in Devon and Cornwall, led by first team coach Ronnie Jepson.

Cardiff travel on Thursday to take on USL Championship teams San Antonio and New Mexico before facing Spanish La Liga side Real Vallodolid in Edmonton, Canada.

Warnock added: "Things have gone well so far. The lads worked hard last week and now it's about getting games under their belts. I'm looking forward to it."