Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Leicester, St Johnstone. Ross County, Dundee Utd

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he is closing in on signing another defender but dismissed suggestions it is going to be Simon Deli after a report suggested the Ivory Coast centre-half would become the Ibrox club's eighth addition of the summer. (The Herald)

Rangers want to sign Ivory Coast centre back Simon Deli but are unwilling to pay Slavia Prague's £2.25m release clause for the 27-year-old, according to Czech Republic news outlet iSport. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he has never heard of Sergio Quintero after the 20-year-old, presently playing for Imbabura in his homeland, claimed he was in talks with the Scottish champions after starring for Ecuador at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland this summer. (The Scotsman)

Celtic are tracking Ecuador Under-20 midfielder Sergio Quintero and, while the 20-year-old admits it might take time to adapt to Scottish football, he says he is ready for the challenge should the move happen this week. (The Herald)

Hibernian have been handed a boost as they try to bring Marc McNulty back to Easter Road after Reading manager Jose Manuel Gomes confirmed the striker, who was on loan to the Scottish Premiership club last season, has no future with the English Championship outfit. (The National)

Ross County have joined St Johnstone, Dundee and Dundee United in expressing an interest in Stevie May after the 26-year-old striker was told he could leave Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson has issued a hands-off warning to former Tannadice boss Csaba Laszlo, who wants Algerian midfielder Rachid Bouhenna for his new club, Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe, after bringing the 28-year-old to the Scottish Championship club last year. (Daily Record, print edition)

Hearts will receive a portion of any future transfer fee after Marcus Godinho was allowed to cut short his contract to join German third-tier club Zwickau on a two-year contract. (The National)

Manager Craig Levein says "wonderful" Arnaud Djoum has left Hearts with his best wishes after admitting there was no way he could begrudge the Cameroon midfielder a big pay day following his departure to Saudi Arabian club Al-Raed. (The National)

Croatia centre-half Filip Benkovic believes his loan spell with Celtic has prepared him to challenge for a starting place back at Leicester City this season. (Football Scotland)

Lee Hodson, the 27-year-old full-back who has joined Gillingham after leaving Rangers following a spell on loan to St Mirren, says the third tier of English football is on a par with the Scottish Premiership. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray's coach Jamie Delgado has revealed that physical testing and analytics will play a major part in determining whether the former world number one will be able to return to the singles court in time for the US Open. (The National)