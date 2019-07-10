Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder has agenda against him - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Pogba was Manchester United's top scorer last season with 16 goals

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba has "never been a problem" and there is an "agenda" against the France midfielder.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has said the 26-year-old wants to leave United and hopes "there will soon be a satisfying solution for all parties".

Pogba, who is on the club's pre-season tour, said in June that "now could be a good time to move elsewhere".

Solskjaer says the club has not received a bid for any player.

In his first pre-season news conference in Perth, Australia, Solskjaer made reference to a video of £89m record-signing Pogba and team-mate Jesse Lingard that was reported as a bust-up between the pair.

"It's an agenda against Paul, he's a great, great professional, never been any problems, he has a heart of gold," said the Norwegian.

"Jesse and Paul yesterday walking around was portrayed as a fight between the two boys and I know you're here to sell players and stories but they're all professional.

"Paul's never put himself out of the team, always given his best and I can't report anything other than that agents talk all the time.

"I can't be sitting here talking about Paul and what agents are saying, we've got a few years left of his contract and he's been fantastic."

'We're Man Utd, we don't have to sell'

United have signed Wales winger Daniel James from Swansea and England Under-21 right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in a £50m deal.

While Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia and James Wilson have left the club as free agents, there have been no outgoings for fees.

"As far as I am aware, we don't have any bids for our players," said Solskjaer.

"We're Manchester United, we don't have to sell and don't have to overpay. You have to have the right players at the right price and if you look at the squad we've got now there are so many good players."

United have made David de Gea an improved contract offer in a bid to keep the Spain goalkeeper at Old Trafford and Solskjaer said he was "positive" the club would "get it sorted".

Solskjaer also expects Alexis Sanchez, who was injured in Chile's Copa America defeat by Argentina, to be fit to train when he returns to the club in three weeks' time.