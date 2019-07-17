Match ends, Tunisia 0, Nigeria 1.
Tunisia 0-1 Nigeria: Africa Cup of Nations third-place play-off
Odion Ighalo scored the only goal as Nigeria beat Tunisia in the third-place play-off at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Ighalo, the tournament's top scorer with five goals, tapped in after keeper Moez Ben Cherifia deflected the ball off his own defender Yassine Meriah.
In a slow-paced game between the two losing semi-finalists in Cairo, Tunisia went close as Ferjani Sassi and Ghaylene Chaalali shot wide.
Three-time winners Nigeria have now finished third eight times.
Tunisia, champions in 2004, needed a finger-tip save from Cherifia to deny Samuel Chukwueze in the second half and the keeper was called on again injury time to acrobatically save Samuel Kalu's free-kick.
Senegal will look for their first Afcon title when they face 1990 winners face Algeria in Friday's final.
Line-ups
Tunisia
- 22Ben Cherifia
- 14Dräger
- 21HnidSubstituted forBedouiat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Meriah
- 5Haddadi
- 20ChaalaliBooked at 61mins
- 17Skhiri
- 13Sassi
- 9BadriSubstituted forSlitiat 58'minutes
- 11KhenissiSubstituted forChaouatat 44'minutes
- 10Khazri
Substitutes
- 1Ben Mustapha
- 2Kechrida
- 3Bronn
- 6Bedoui
- 7Msakni
- 8Chaouat
- 12Aouadhi
- 15Lamti
- 16Hassen
- 18Srarfi
- 19Ben Mohamed
- 23Sliti
Nigeria
- 23Uzoho
- 2Aina
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 22Omeruo
- 3Collins
- 8Etebo
- 4NdidiBooked at 18mins
- 13ChukwuezeSubstituted forKaluat 90'minutes
- 18Iwobi
- 7MusaSubstituted forSimonat 75'minutes
- 9IghaloSubstituted forOsimhenat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ezenwa
- 6Balogun
- 11Onyekuru
- 12Shehu
- 14Onuachu
- 15Simon
- 16Akpeyi
- 17Kalu
- 19Ogu
- 21Osimhen
- Referee:
- Ghead Grisha
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tunisia 0, Nigeria 1.
Attempt missed. Peter Etebo (Nigeria) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Mohamed Dräger (Tunisia).
Moses Simon (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Nigeria. Wilfred Ndidi tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Samuel Kalu (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Rami Bedoui (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Rami Bedoui (Tunisia).
Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Moez Ben Cherifia.
Attempt saved. Samuel Kalu (Nigeria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Samuel Kalu replaces Samuel Chukwueze.
Foul by Rami Bedoui (Tunisia).
Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia).
Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Samuel Chukwueze.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Kenneth Omeruo (Nigeria).
Mohamed Dräger (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moses Simon (Nigeria).
Foul by Rami Bedoui (Tunisia).
Francis Uzoho (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
Attempt blocked. Firas Chaouat (Tunisia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Naim Sliti with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Peter Etebo following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Dräger (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Naim Sliti.
Attempt missed. Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Naim Sliti.
Substitution
Substitution, Nigeria. Moses Simon replaces Ahmed Musa.
Offside, Tunisia. Ferjani Sassi tries a through ball, but Wahbi Khazri is caught offside.
Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamilu Collins (Nigeria).
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Rami Bedoui replaces Nassim Hnid because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Nassim Hnid (Tunisia).
Offside, Nigeria. Samuel Chukwueze tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Moez Ben Cherifia.
Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ahmed Musa.
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Mohamed Dräger.