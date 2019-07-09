Neil Lennon: Celtic boss praises Champions League win in Sarajevo

New signing Boli Bolingoli limped off with an ankle injury in the second half

Celtic's Champions League qualification win in Sarajevo was a "brilliant" start to the season, says boss Neil Lennon.

After going a goal down, Mikey Johnston, Odsonne Edouard and Scott Sinclair put the Scottish champions in control of the first-round qualifier before next Wednesday's second leg.

Both Johnston and new signing Boli Bolingoli limped off injured in Bosnia, but Lennon was enthused by the outcome.

"It's a great position to be in," manager Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"Considering where we are, so early and against really decent opposition who are tactically smart and a big threat at set plays, it's a great performance."

Lennon dismissed reports the club are interested in signing 20-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Sergio Qunitero, but added he hopes to do more business "sooner rather than later".

First, though, Celtic face Stade Rennais in a friendly before the return leg against Sarajevo in Glasgow and Lennon hopes both Johnston and new signing Bolingoli will be fit to take part.

"Mikey felt a tinge in his quad," Lennon said. "So we're hoping it's not too serious. Boli rolled his ankle in the first half and it just got progressively worse.

"We had to fit a few square pegs in round holes because of where we are with the squad. But the attitude, fitness of the players and quality of the goals - it was a really good start."