Challenge Cup: Glens to face Comber Rec in semi-finals

Glentoran won the 2018 Challenge Cup after a late comeback against Belfast rivals Linfield Ladies

Aimee-Lee Peachey says that "no semi-final is easy" after Glentoran Women drew Comber Rec Ladies in the Challenge Cup last-four draw.

"We're happy with the draw and I think we'll do well as we've been playing with loads of confidence," said the Glens midfielder.

Holders Glentoran will go in as favourites against Women's Premiership strugglers Comber Rec Ladies in August.

Linfield Ladies will face Crusaders Strikers in the other semi-final tie.

"As long as we play as we know we can do then hopefully we can get the job done," added Peachey.

"The feeling of winning the competition last year was amazing, it was a great experience and one that we want to feel again.

"We need to keep playing the way that we play and we can keep this form and it would mean a lot for us to lift the trophy again."

Comber Rec have struggled in their maiden Women's Premiership campaign, scoring once in nine games

Despite sitting bottom of the league table, Comber Rec are growing in confidence every game and "everything is a possibility" according to Sarah McKillen.

"Facing any team at this stage is going to be tough," said the midfielder, "But we'll definitely be up for it and we just have to start from the first minute.

"Glentoran could have won the competition for the last 10 years in a row and we would approach it in the same way we always do.

"Playing in the cup takes the pressure away of trying to build up some points, so we can go out and play our own football.

"We're getting more and more confident all the time. We faced Ballymena in the last round of the cup, then got our first goal in the league the following game.

"We'll keep on growing in confidence and we'll fancy our chances against the Glens."

The semi-final draw potentially sets up a repeat of last year's final, when Makayla Mulholland scored two late goals for the Glens against Linfield

Glentoran and Linfield Ladies were drawn apart in the semi-finals, meaning a repeat of last year's final is on the cards if both sides can progress.

"We'd love to turn the tables of Glentoran," admits Linfield striker Ali Smyth. "But we'd have been happy with whoever we got and Crusaders always give us a tough game.

"We'll just focus on ourselves and fingers crossed we can make it through, we always have that motivation with Linfield."

However, Heather Mearns hopes that Crusaders Strikers can shock the Blues and make the showpiece decider.

"Any of the draws are tough and it's not a given for any team to make the final," said the Crues midfielder.

"We're already in the County Antrim Shield final and we can hopefully we can have that taste for another final.

"Linfield have had that success in recent years but we've also got a strong history.

"We're in transition this year and we want to be back where we were, and to do that we've got to beat the likes of Linfield and Glentoran."