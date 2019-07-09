Alloa Athletic: Peter Grant to be Scottish Championship club's boss

Peter Grant, left, assisted Alex McLeish with the national team

Former Scotland assistant manager Peter Grant is poised to be confirmed as Alloa Athletic's new boss on Wednesday.

He will replace Jim Goodwin, who left the Scottish Championship club to take over at top flight St Mirren.

Grant, 53, has been out of the game since leaving his job with the national team in April when Alex McLeish was sacked.

He spent the majority of his playing career with Celtic and has his sole stint as a manager with Norwich City.

Grant has previously been on the coaching staff at Bournemouth, West Ham, West Bromwich Albion, Celtic, Birmingham City and Fulham.