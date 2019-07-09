Tom White: Blackburn Rovers sign Gateshead midfielder on two-year deal
Championship side Blackburn Rovers have signed midfielder Tom White from Gateshead on a two-year contract.
The 22-year-old played 44 times for Gateshead last season as they finished ninth in the National League.
White also played twice in 2018-19 for England C - a side made up of non-league players - featuring against Wales and Estonia.
Tony Mowbray's Blackburn have already signed midfielders Stewart Downing and Bradley Johnson this summer.
