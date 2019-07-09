Tom White: Blackburn Rovers sign Gateshead midfielder on two-year deal

Ewood Park
Tom White is initially expected to join up with Blackburn Under-23s

Championship side Blackburn Rovers have signed midfielder Tom White from Gateshead on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old played 44 times for Gateshead last season as they finished ninth in the National League.

White also played twice in 2018-19 for England C - a side made up of non-league players - featuring against Wales and Estonia.

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn have already signed midfielders Stewart Downing and Bradley Johnson this summer.

