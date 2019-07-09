Nathan Ralph: Southend United sign Dundee left-back on two-year deal

Nathan Ralph's Southend deal includes the option of a further year

Southend have signed Dundee defender Nathan Ralph on an initial two-year deal with the option of a third.

The left-back, 26, had a year left on his Dens Park contract but triggered a clause to leave after their relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Ex-Woking and Yeovil man Ralph was Dundee's player of the season in 2018-19, playing 32 games and scoring once.

"When I get the opportunity, I like to get forward, make things happen and try and create," he told the club website.

