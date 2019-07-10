Notts County: Up-for-sale club has winding-up petition over tax bill adjourned

Notts County were relegated from the EFL for the first time in their history in May

Notts County, the world's oldest professional football club, have had a winding-up petition against them adjourned for a third time.

Notts, relegated from the Football League last season having been a founding member 130 years earlier, owe HM Revenue & Customs about £800,000.

The up-for-sale club will next appear in court on Wednesday, 31 July.

Buyers have three weeks to settle the debt, with the club otherwise facing administration or liquidation.

It is the third time in four months that Magpies owner Alan Hardy, who has endured recent financial troubles and seen one of his companies go into administration, has been given extra time to complete arrangements to sell the 157-year-old club.

Hardy had last week said he was "extremely confident" that a takeover of the National League club, who are yet to pay staff and player wages for June, would be completed before their latest High Court hearing.

The Professional Footballers' Association have also got involved over the delay in salary payments.

Colin Slater, a former BBC correspondent who has followed Notts County for 60 years, has previously said the club is in a "sad state of affairs".

"It is the biggest crisis I've known at Notts County," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.