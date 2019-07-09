Jay Rodriguez: Burnley re-sign West Brom striker on two-year deal

Jay Rodriguez scored 41 goals in 129 appearances during his first spell with Burnley

Striker Jay Rodriguez has completed a return to hometown club Burnley from Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

The 29-year-old will cost the Clarets an initial fee of £5m, with another £5m to be paid in 12 months.

Rodriguez, who came through the Burnley Academy before joining Southampton for around £7m in 2012, returns on a two-year deal with the option of a third.

He joined West Brom for around £12m in 2017, and has become Burnley's second summer signing after Erik Pieters.

Rodriguez, who scored 41 goals in 129 appearances during his first spell with Burnley, flew to Portugal on Monday to meet his new team-mates.

He claimed 35 goals in 126 games for Southampton, earning his only England cap against Chile in November 2013, before scoring 33 in 89 games for West Brom.