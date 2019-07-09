Noah Smerdon: Exeter City sign former West Bromwich Albion midfielder

Exeter City finished ninth in the League Two table in the 2018-19 season

Exeter City have signed former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Noah Smerdon for an undisclosed fee, funded by fans.

The 18-year-old began his career as a youth with Albion before joining non-league side Gloucester City in 2017.

The Baggies are entitled to a fee for Smerdon for his development, with Exeter's 1931 Fund paying for the move.

The fund is made up of a group of about 60 supporters who donate £19 a month to help pay for an extra member of the League Two club's first-team squad.

"I'm delighted to have joined Exeter City, I know about the history of the club and the players that have come through here. It's a really good opportunity," Smerdon said.

In the past, the fund has helped to pay the wages of players including James Norwood, Graham Cummins, Pierce Sweeney and Jack Sparkes.

