Republic of Ireland women to play World Cup winning USA

Women's World Cup glory for the United States in France on Sunday

Republic of Ireland will be the first opponents for the USA as the Women's World Cup winners return home for a five-game victory tour.

Victory over the Netherlands on Sunday secured back-to-back World Cup triumphs for the Americans.

The Republic will take on Jill Ellis' team at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California on Sunday, 3 August.

"It will be great to test ourselves against the best in the world," said Republic captain Katie McCabe.

Goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle earned a 2-0 victory over the Dutch in the Lyon decider as the USA won the trophy for a fourth time.

Ireland's focus is on the upcoming European Championship qualifiers and they host Montenegro in their opener on 3 September.

Republic skipper Katie McCabe made her senior international debut against Hungary in 2015

McCabe added: "It's a great opportunity for us to be asked to go over to play the USA and good preparation ahead of our European Championship campaign.

"Also, it will be good to get the squad back together after not having seen each other in a while.

"It will all help towards getting us ready for the Montenegro game in September."