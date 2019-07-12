Scottish League Cup - Group A
Hearts19:45Dundee Utd
Venue: Tynecastle Park, Scotland

Heart of Midlothian v Dundee United

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online

Line-ups

Hearts

  • 1Zlamal
  • 2Smith
  • 4Souttar
  • 6Berra
  • 51Hickey
  • 10Walker
  • 8Clare
  • 40Irving
  • 11Mulraney
  • 9Washington
  • 19Ikpeazu

Substitutes

  • 7Bozanic
  • 13Doyle
  • 21McDonald
  • 22Edwards
  • 26Halkett
  • 29Zanatta
  • 31Burns

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Smith
  • 5Connolly
  • 6Reynolds
  • 3Sporle
  • 7McMullan
  • 12Stanton
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 17Robson
  • 10Clark
  • 24Shankland

Substitutes

  • 11Smith
  • 13Mehmet
  • 18Butcher
  • 23Harkes
  • 25King
  • 27Appere
  • 34Banks
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

