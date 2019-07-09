Alex Gilliead: Scunthorpe United sign winger from Shrewsbury Town

From the section

Alex Gilliead enjoyed loan spells at Bradford, Carlisle and Luton during his time at Newcastle

Scunthorpe United have signed winger Alex Gilliead from Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old, released by Newcastle in 2018 without making a first-team appearance for the club, leaves League One side Shrewsbury just one season into a two-year contract.

He featured 35 times for the Shrews last season and scored three goals.

Gilliead, who played for England between under-16 and under-20 levels, is Scunthorpe's fourth summer arrival.

