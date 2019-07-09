Keiren Westwood: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper signs new two-year deal

From the section

Keiren Westwood made 21 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday last season

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has signed a new two-year contract with the Championship club.

The 34-year-old began his career with Manchester City but did not make an appearance before joining Carlisle.

He went on to have spells with Coventry City and Sunderland before joining the Owls in 2014.

During his Hillsborough career Westwood has made 164 appearances, including 21 last season.