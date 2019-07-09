Dion Donohue: Mansfield Town sign former Portsmouth midfielder

Dion Donohue scored one goal in two seasons at Fratton Park

League Two side Mansfield Town have signed ex-Portsmouth midfielder Dion Donohue on a two-year-deal.

The former Chesterfield player joined Pompey in 2017, but was not offered a new contract by the League One club at the end of last season.

Donohue, 25, scored one goal in 14 appearances in 2018-19.

He is the third signing of the summer by the Stags following the arrivals of Andy Cook from Walsall and Nicky Maynard from Bury.

