Tom Barkhuizen: Preston North End forward signs new three-year deal

Preston North End forward Tom Barkhuizen has signed a new three-year deal with the Championship club.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Lilywhites from Morecambe in January 2017, has scored 20 goals in 97 league appearances for the Lancashire side.

"You can't put a price on a manager who trusts you," he told the club website.

"We have a really good relationship and when he (Alex Neil) signed his new contract a few months ago it partly made up my mind that I wanted to stay."