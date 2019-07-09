Jade Bailey: Liverpool Women sign Chelsea midfielder

Jade Bailey - an England Under-23 international - can also play in defence

Liverpool Women have signed midfielder Jade Bailey from fellow Women's Super League side Chelsea.

The 23-year-old started her career at Arsenal and helped them win the Women's FA Cup in 2013 and 2014.

Bailey switched to Chelsea in 2016, but spent much of the 2018-19 WSL season on loan at Reading.

"We wanted a young, talented individual to add quality and depth to our midfield." manager Vicky Jepson Bailey told the Liverpool website.

"She's young but also has quite a lot of experience playing under great managers and with great players, so she'll bring that to our squad having been around winning teams and winning environments."

The length of Bailey's contract with Liverpool has not been disclosed.

