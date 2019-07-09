Connor Mahoney: Millwall sign Bournemouth winger on long-term deal

From the section

Connor Mahoney made 32 appearances on loan at Birmingham City last season

Millwall have signed winger Connor Mahoney from Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old joins the Lions on a "long-term contract" after two seasons with the Premier League club.

Former Blackburn player Mahoney made just two appearances for the Cherries in FA Cup ties and spent time on loan at both Barnsley and Birmingham City.

He is Millwall's fourth summer signing following deals for Alex Pearce, Frank Fielding and Matt Smith.

