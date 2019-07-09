Isaac Mbenza: Montpellier midfielder joins Huddersfield Town permanently

Isaac Mbenza scores for Huddersfield against Manchester United in the Premier League
Isaac Mbenza's only Premier League goal last season came against Manchester United

Huddersfield Town have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Isaac Mbenza from French club Montpellier.

The 23-year-old spent the entire 2018-19 season on loan with the Terriers, making 22 Premier League appearances.

The Belgium Under-21 international joins on a two-year contract, with the option of a further year in Huddersfield's favour.

He recently played for his country in the European Under-21 Championships, appearing in all three group games.

Huddersfield exercised a clause in the original loan agreement to sign the player but have not disclosed whether a fee was paid.

