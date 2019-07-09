Isaac Mbenza: Montpellier midfielder joins Huddersfield Town permanently
Huddersfield Town have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Isaac Mbenza from French club Montpellier.
The 23-year-old spent the entire 2018-19 season on loan with the Terriers, making 22 Premier League appearances.
The Belgium Under-21 international joins on a two-year contract, with the option of a further year in Huddersfield's favour.
He recently played for his country in the European Under-21 Championships, appearing in all three group games.
Huddersfield exercised a clause in the original loan agreement to sign the player but have not disclosed whether a fee was paid.
