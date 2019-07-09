Mohamed El Makrini: Dutch midfielder joins Kilmarnock

Mohamed El Makrini made 30 appearances for Roda JC last season

Kilmarnock have signed Dutch midfielder Mohamed El Makrini on a one-year deal.

El Makrini, 32, moves to Rugby Park after being released by Roda JC in the Netherlands' second tier.

He joined Roda in January 2017 after a two-year stint in Denmark with Odense, and has also turned out for Den Bosch and SC Cambuur in his homeland.

He is new Killie boss Angelo Alessio's second signing, after Juventus goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu joined on loan for the season on Monday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.