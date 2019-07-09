George Byers: Midfielder signs new three-year Swansea deal

George Byers
George Byers joined Swansea City from Watford in July, 2016

Midfielder George Byers has signed a new three-year deal with Swansea City keeping him at the Liberty Stadium until 2022.

The 23-year old made 25 appearances for the Championship side in 2018-19.

Byers triggered a two-year extension by making enough appearances, but that is now superseded by this new contract.

Prior to his first-team breakthrough Byers was named as Swansea's development side's player of the year after 10 goals and nine assists.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you