George Byers: Midfielder signs new three-year Swansea deal

George Byers joined Swansea City from Watford in July, 2016

Midfielder George Byers has signed a new three-year deal with Swansea City keeping him at the Liberty Stadium until 2022.

The 23-year old made 25 appearances for the Championship side in 2018-19.

Byers triggered a two-year extension by making enough appearances, but that is now superseded by this new contract.

Prior to his first-team breakthrough Byers was named as Swansea's development side's player of the year after 10 goals and nine assists.