Neymar: Brazil forward fails to attend PSG pre-season training

Neymar joined PSG for a world record £200m in August 2017

Paris St-Germain say they will take "appropriate action" after Brazil striker Neymar failed to turn up for the first day of pre-season training.

The 27-year-old was due back at the club's training ground on Monday.

This forward has been linked with a move back to former club Barcelona.

"Paris St-Germain notes that Neymar Jr was not in attendance at the agreed time and place. This was without the club's prior authorisation," read a statement.

"The club regrets this situation."

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world record 222m euros (£200m) in August 2017.

He has scored 34 goals in 37 league appearances to help them to consecutive Ligue 1 titles but also been involved in a number of disciplinary incidents including being banned for three games for lashing out at a fan after PSG's shock French Cup final defeat.

He will also miss his next three European matches for insulting officials.

The former Santos forward was stripped of the Brazilian captaincy in May before suffering an ankle ankle injury during an international friendly against Qatar last month that forced him to miss his country's Copa America triumph on home soil.