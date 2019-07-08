Ryan Mason returns to Tottenham in youth coach role

Ryan Mason (L) has been working with the Tottenham academy since April 2018

Former Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason has been appointed coach of the club's under-19 Uefa Youth League side.

It is the 28-year-old's first permanent role since he was forced to retire from playing in February 2018 after suffering a fractured skull during a Premier League game 13 months earlier.

He has been working with Tottenham's academy since April 2018 while obtaining his coaching badges.

Mason started his career with Spurs before joining Hull in August 2016.

The midfielder, who won one cap for England in 2015, was injured in a clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill at Stamford Bridge in January 2017.

Mason posted this picture on social media on 31 December, saying "it's hard to put into words the year I have had"

After eight minutes of treatment on the pitch Mason was given oxygen as he was carried off on a stretcher and underwent surgery in hospital, with the midfielder later saying he felt "lucky to be alive".

He was able to return to training in May 2017 but an expected return date was never given and he announced his retirement nine months later on medical advice.

Meanwhile, former Portsmouth and West Ham midfielder Matt Taylor has also joined Tottenham as coach of the under-18s side, while Nigel Gibbs is appointed assistant head of player development for the under-17s to under-23s.

Chris Riley and Troy Archibald-Henville have assumed revised roles to support the older players in the academy.