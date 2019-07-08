FAI Cup: Candystripes to host Wexford in opener

Derry celebrate their FAI Cup triumph at the Aviva Stadium in 2012

Derry City will begin their FAI Cup bid with a Brandywell tie against First Division strugglers Wexford next month.

The five-time winners will start as strong favourites against a Wexford side sitting five points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Derry lie fifth in the Premier Division and Declan Devine's team will be aiming to add to their tally of five FAI Cup successes.

Devine was also manager when City last won the competition in 2012.

The Candystripes defeated St Patrick's Athletic 3-2 after extra-time at the Aviva Stadium with Rory Patterson scoring the winner.

Holders Dundalk start their defence at Cobh Ramblers with the 16 third-round matches to be played on the weekend of 9/10/11 August.