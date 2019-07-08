Manchester City v Manchester United: WSL derby to be played at Etihad Stadium
-
- From the section Women's Football
The Women's Super League opener between Manchester City and Manchester United in September will be played at Etihad Stadium.
More to follow.
BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.