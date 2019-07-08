Birmingham City: Pep Clotet brings in former Liverpool number two Paco Herrera

Paco Herrera was a key part of Rafa Benitez's backroom team when he joined Liverpool in 2004 - and stayed at Anfield for two years

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has added former Champions League-winning coach Paco Herrera to his backroom team at the Championship club.

Herrera, 65, was number two to Rafa Benitez when Liverpool famously triumphed in Istanbul in 2005.

He will work with James Beattie, Darryl Flahavan, Sean Rush and Ryan Needs, who all remained in their jobs after Garry Monk was sacked as manager on 18 June.

Clotet previously worked with Herrera at Espanyol over a decade ago.

The two Spaniards first worked together when Barcelona-born Herrera was director of football and Clotet was working as a youth team coach.

"Paco has a wealth of experience," said Clotet. "He is a massive addition of value into our club. I am very honoured that he wants to work for us.

"At Espanyol, where he was technical director, he helped to build the team that reached the 2007 Uefa Cup final.

"He knows the game. He is very good on the tactical side as well. I enjoy talking football with him and he will have a lot of excellent ideas on how to help our team and our club, going forward."

Herrera is the third Spanish coach to join City in recent months, following Birmingham City Women's appointment of Marta Tejedor and the arrival of Xavi Calm as Under-23 coach.

Blues midfielder Craig Gardner has also joined the backroom staff this summer as a player-coach, while former club captain Paul Robinson was last month appointed as lead professional development coach with the club's academy.

Clotet, formerly Monk's assistant at Swansea and Leeds, was appointed as 'caretaker head coach' on 20 June, but Blues chief executive Xuandong Ren has already said that they "are not seeking anyone else."

Meanwhile, winger Viv Solomon-Otabor, 23, has turned down a new contract with Blues and has left the club.