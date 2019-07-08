Sherwin Seedorf leaves Wolves to join Motherwell on two-year contract

Sherwin Seedorf joined Wolves in 2017

Winger Sherwin Seedorf has been hailed as "an exciting prospect" after signing a two-year contract with Motherwell on leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 21-year-old is described by Motherwell as having "a distant family tie to Netherlands icon Clarence".

Manager Stephen Robinson said: "Sherwin has a lot of raw attributes. He's very quick, he's direct and likes to take players on in the final third.

"He is at a good place to learn more, develop and make an impact."

Dutchman Seedorf was with Excelsior, Breda, Feyenoord and Nike Academy before joining Wolves as a youth.

He did not break into the first team at Molineux but played 10 times for League One outfit Bradford City on loan at the start of last season before moving on to make nine appearances for Jumilla as they finished 13th in the Spanish third tier.

Robinson praised him for having "shown a willingness and a maturity to get out on loan, play games and develop himself".