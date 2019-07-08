Hearts: Arnaud Djoum departure for Al-Raed confirmed after Cameroon defeat

Arnaud Djoum (right) played twice for Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon midfielder Arnaud Djoum has left Hearts to sign for Saudi Arabian Pro League club Al-Raed.

The 30-year-old spent four years at Tynecastle after leaving Lech Poznan and made 130 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side.

Djoum, who has 20 caps for his country, had been on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The switch to Al-Raed has been announced after they were beaten 3-2 by Nigeria in the last 16.

Djoum started the 2-0 group win over Guinea-Bissau and the 0-0 draw with Benin but was substituted in both games.

He did not feature in the goalless draw with group winners Ghana or the defeat by Nigeria.