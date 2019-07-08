David Marshall: Wigan Athletic sign Scotland goalkeeper after Hull City exit

Marshall won Cardiff's player of the year award during their 2013-14 season in the Premier League

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has signed for Wigan Athletic following his departure from Hull City.

Marshall was a free agent after his Tigers contract expired on 30 June and has signed a two-year deal.

The 34-year-old, who made made 67 appearances for Hull City, is the Latics' first signing of the summer.

He played in the Premier League with Cardiff City in the 2013-14 season and has won 29 caps for Scotland, the latest against Belgium last month.

Marshall could make his debut against his former club, when Wigan host the Bluebirds in their opening Championship game of the season on Saturday 3 August.

