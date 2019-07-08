Kieran O'Hara: Burton Albion sign Manchester United goalkeeper on loan

Kieran O'Hara made 37 appearances for Macclesfield last season, helping them to avoid relegation

Burton Albion have signed Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old has been at Old Trafford since the age of eight and spent last season on loan at League Two Macclesfield Town.

His performances helped the Silkmen avoid relegation and earned him the club's Player of the Year award.

"He was our first choice all along and I'm delighted we have got the deal done," said manager Nigel Clough.

Burton open their League One campaign at home to Ipswich on Saturday 3 August.

