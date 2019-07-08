Laurentiu Branescu: Juventus goalkeeper joins Kilmarnock on loan

Branescu was on loan with Zalgiris in Lithuania in the second half of last season

Juventus goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu has joined Kilmarnock on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old is the first summer arrival under new manager Angelo Alessio, who was assistant to Antonio Conte at the Turin club from 2011-14.

Branescu, from Romania, began his third spell with Juventus when he signed from Virtus Lanciano in 2015.

He started this year on loan to Zalgiris, who lie second in the Lithuanian A Lyga, playing four times.

It is his sixth spell in a row out on loan from Juventus, having been with Haladas in Hungary, Omonia in Cyprus, Dinamo Bucharest in Romania and, at the start of last season, Gorica in Croatia.

The former Romania Under-21 international's longest run of first-team games came while with Dinamo, making 24 appearances over two seasons.

Branescu first joined Juventus at the age of 16 and, although he also returned there after a season with Ramnicu Valcea, he has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Turin side.

Kilmarnock begin their Europa League campaign away to Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads on Thursday.

They were needing a replacement for Daniel Bachmann, who returned to parent club Watford this summer after displacing Jamie MacDonald as first choice.