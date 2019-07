Jack Rose: Southampton loan keeper becomes Walsall's eighth summer signing

Jack Rose joined Southampton after leaving West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2017

Southampton goalkeeper Jack Rose has signed for League Two club Walsall on a season-long loan.

Solihull-born Rose, 24, was on West Bromwich Albion's books as a youngster and is new Saddlers boss Darrell Clarke's eighth summer signing.

Rose has made nine English Football League appearances, in two previous short-term loans at Accrington Stanley (2014-15) and Crawley Town (2015-16).

He will work under new Walsall goalkeeping coach Maik Taylor.

"I am over the moon to be with Walsall for the season," said Rose. "I am very excited to work under Maik Taylor, I used to watch him as a young lad when he was playing (at Birmingham City).

Clarke said: "I'm pleased to get somebody of his calibre in for a season loan. I'm looking for him to push for number one."

