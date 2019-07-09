Aoife Mannion: Manchester City sign former Birmingham City defender

Aoife Mannion helped Birmingham City to a fourth-place finish in the Women's Super League last season

Manchester City have signed former Birmingham City defender Aoife Mannion on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old made her Blues debut in 2013, leaving the club at the end of last season at the end of her contract.

Mannion helped Birmingham to the Women's Champions League semi-final in 2013-14 and the Women's FA Cup final in 2017.

Her arrival comes after Scotland defender Jen Beattie left City to join Arsenal in June.

Mannion's Women's Super League debut could be against Manchester United on 7 September, a match which has been switched to Etihad Stadium in an attempt to build on the added interest in women's football generated by the World Cup.

"It's going to be so immense," she said. "I'm so excited, especially with it being in the Etihad Stadium.

"I think we need to prepare really well in pre-season so that we can deliver the supporters the result that they want, which is a win to kick off the season."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.