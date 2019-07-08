Nottingham Forest: Alfa Semedo & Yuri Ribeiro join from Benfica

Yuri Ribeiro has played for Portugal at Under-21 level

Nottingham Forest have signed Portugal Under-21 international Yuri Ribeiro and Alfa Semedo from Benfica.

Left-back Ribeiro, 22, has signed a permanent contract but the length of the deal has not been revealed.

Defensive midfielder Semedo, 21, is another Benfica academy graduate and has joined on a season-long loan.

Sabri Lamouchi was appointed as manager of the Championship side at the end of June and he made Portuguese midfielder Tiago Silva his first signing.

Both Ribeiro and Semedo have played for Benfica's first team but have spent most of their time out on loan.

