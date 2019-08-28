Bolton Wanderers: Football Ventures completes takeover to save League One club

Bolton Wanderers' survival has been secured after Football Ventures (Whites) Limited completed its protracted takeover of the club.

Administrators had warned that the club could be placed into liquidation on Wednesday without a finalised takeover.

It looked to have collapsed on Monday, leading to bleak warnings about the future of the 145-year-old club.

"I'm delighted we've finally reached a satisfactory conclusion with the sale," said joint administrator Paul Appleton.

"I have every sympathy for the staff, players and fans who have been forced to stand by while their club was taken to the brink. I am delighted their loyalty, dedication and patience have finally been rewarded."

On Tuesday, the English Football League gave Bolton 14 days to complete a deal or face expulsion from the EFL.

Bury became the first club to be expelled from the EFL for 27 years on Tuesday, after a takeover bid fell through just before the EFL's deadline.

As a result of the takeover Bolton are now out of administration, with their place in the EFL no longer under threat.

"These past few months have undoubtedly been challenging and, at times, fraught - never more so in the past few days - and I would like to thank all parties for their efforts in achieving the desired outcome," said EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans.

'Anderson hampered and frustrated deal'

In a Bolton statement, Appleton was critical of the club's former owner Ken Anderson, who he said was responsible for the deal initially collapsing on Monday.

"This says much about the determination of the Eddie Davies Trust not to allow his beloved Bolton Wanderers to suffer any longer at the hands of Ken Anderson," Appleton said.

"Sadly, Mr Anderson has used his position as a secured creditor to hamper and frustrate any deal that did not benefit him or suit his purposes.

"Thankfully, with the assistance of the Trust and others, we were able to overcome this obstacle."