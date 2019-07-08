Scottish Gossip: Steven Gerrard, Celtic, Rangers, St Mirren, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has rejected Mike Ashley's approach to take over at Newcastle United. (Mirror)

Celtic are ready to bid more than £5m to drive deals For Huddersfield full-back Tommy Smith and Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers over the line. (Daily Record)

Brentford are holding out for £2.5m for Romaine Sawyers after rejecting a £1.5m offer from Celtic. (Sun)

Manager Steven Gerrard warns Rangers fans another loan deal for Liverpool winger Ryan Kent may not happen. (Sun)

St Mirren have rejected a £200,000 bid for goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky from Azerbaijani champions Qarabag. (Sun)

Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter is wanted by Fleetwood Town, the English League One side managed by former Ibrox player Joey Barton. (Sun)

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig reckons Stevie May, available on loan from Aberdeen, should follow in his footsteps and make a mockery of the football cliche which states you should never go back to a former club. (Herald)

New Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio has dropped goalkeeping coach Billy Thomson to a role with the under-20s. (Sun)

It would be easy but foolish for Celtic to underplay the threat posed by Sarajevo, their opponents in the first round of Champions League qualifying, says Johnny Hayes. (Times)

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic is told to ignore hostile home fans on Tuesday, a year after causing a storm by walking out on the Bosnian national side. (Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein pledged to take no risks with Jamie Walker's fitness after leaving the returning winger out of Saturday's friendly with Glenavon with a thigh problem. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn has revealed how cycling over the Golden Gate Bridge on holiday in San Francisco helped cure his injury worries as he eyes a start in Thursday's Europa League opener. (Daily Record)