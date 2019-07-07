Monday's back pages

Daily Express back page
The Daily Express back page focuses on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba
Metro back page
The Metro's back page follows suit leading on Paul Pogba
i paper back page
The i's back page focuses on USA's World Cup triumph in France
Daily Telegraph back page
As does the Daily Telegraph's
The Times back page
And so does the Times' back page
The Independent back page
The Independent's back page pays tribute to USA's World Cup winners

